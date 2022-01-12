Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

