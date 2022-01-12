Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “
PHVS opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $42.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
