Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

PHVS opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

