PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

NYSE PFX opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 23.47. The company has a market cap of $102.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.66. PhenixFIN has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%. Equities analysts forecast that PhenixFIN will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

