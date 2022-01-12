Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Up 3.7%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.03. 171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAHC. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 258.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

