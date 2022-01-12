Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,418,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $341,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,219. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

