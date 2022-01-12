Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.11 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.31. 40,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

