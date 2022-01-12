Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $127,193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,336. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $644.38 and a 200 day moving average of $656.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

