Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 548,800 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 548,800 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,543,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. 98,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,497. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

