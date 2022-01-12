Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 60,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Danimer Scientific worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 208,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 567,354 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

