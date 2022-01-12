Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in 2U were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 19.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

