Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIXT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of TIXT opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.48.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

