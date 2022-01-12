Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $901,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.36. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

