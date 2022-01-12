Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $826,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after buying an additional 320,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,656,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,574,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

