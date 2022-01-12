Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,767,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,368,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 72.5% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 229,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,193 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,164 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

