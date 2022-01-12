Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 32,093 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,093 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.36.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average of $236.26. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

