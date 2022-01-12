Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 2.06% of Ignyte Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $357,000.

IGNY stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

