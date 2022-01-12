Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American International Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American International Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $62.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

