Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,012 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

