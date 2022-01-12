Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,341 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

