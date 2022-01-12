Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,075 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average is $139.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

