Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.35 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,799 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.