Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 62,255.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 633,217 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after acquiring an additional 621,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:UAA opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

