Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $2.15 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of SF opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

