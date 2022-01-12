Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $2.15 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,912,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $20,206,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

