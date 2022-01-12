Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,780 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $21,882,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

Shares of CX opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

