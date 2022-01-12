Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 275 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,281,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.