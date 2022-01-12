Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 33,796 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 64.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,796 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 58,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Baidu by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.12.

BIDU opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

