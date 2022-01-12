Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $12,012,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.