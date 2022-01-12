Piper Sandler Comments on Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will earn $35.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $35.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $41.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.83 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $200.94 and a one year high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,462,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 300,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

