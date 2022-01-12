Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

BHVN stock opened at $128.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

