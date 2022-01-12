Pitcairn Co. Acquires 4,913 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $3,534,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.61. 8,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,842. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.