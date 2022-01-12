Pitcairn Co. Buys 2,765 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

VEEV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.72. 17,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,338. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.91 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.