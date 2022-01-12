Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,767,000 after buying an additional 186,065 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.47. 15,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,443. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.22 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.38.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

