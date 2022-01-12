Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after acquiring an additional 224,062 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 16,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 65,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Intel stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 893,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,023,203. The company has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

