Pitcairn Co. Sells 58 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,048,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.74. 70,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,486. The company has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.93 and a 200 day moving average of $219.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

