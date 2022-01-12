Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Planet Fitness worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 269,147 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

