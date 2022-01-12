Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLNT. Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

PLNT opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

