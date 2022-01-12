Plian (PI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $91,467.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $91,467.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plian has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00061209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 849,177,335 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.