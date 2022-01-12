Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLYM. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

PLYM opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a PE ratio of -29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

