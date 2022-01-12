PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after buying an additional 376,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $361,533,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

