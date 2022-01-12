PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,928,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,958,000 after buying an additional 254,143 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,469,000 after buying an additional 219,130 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.