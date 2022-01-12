PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MC opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.