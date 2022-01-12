PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

