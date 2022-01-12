PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. WNS has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.