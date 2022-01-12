PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

