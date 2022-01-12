PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in WEX by 41.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,074,000 after acquiring an additional 233,414 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in WEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 469,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,065,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in WEX by 37.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

WEX stock opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average of $167.17.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

