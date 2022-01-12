Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.99. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 4,650 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals.

