Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

AUCOY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

