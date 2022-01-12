Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 71,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

