PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. "

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

